INDIA

Maha: ECI announces 2 Pune Assembly bypolls on Feb 27

NewsWire
0
0

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced its poll schedules to fill up two vacant seats in the Maharashtra Assembly.

The seats are Kasbapeth and Chinchwad Assembly segments in Pune where the elections shall be held on February 27.

The two bypolls are necessitated by the death of two Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs – Mukta S. Tilak (Kasbapeth) and Laxman P. Jagtap (Chinchwad) – both succumbing to cancer in a span of barely 11 days in December-January.

The ECI will issue the notification for the polls on January 31, the last date for filing papers is February 7, the polling will be held on February 27 and the counting of votes and results shall be announced on March 2.

20230118-170202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP tops in ‘ease of committing crime’, says Akhilesh

    TN to devise new strategy on vax awareness among senior citizens

    Gehlot seeks Centre’s help to manage oxygen crisis in Raj

    Shweta Basu Prasad, Prateik Babbar, Aahana Kumra get candid about being...