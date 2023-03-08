BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Maha economy set to grow by 6.8% in 2022-2023, says state Economic Survey

The Maharashtra economy is expected to grow by 6.8 per cent during 2022-2023, as per advance estimates, while the Indian economy is expected to grow by 7.0 per cent, said the state Economic Survey here on Wednesday.

During the year, the agriculture and allied activities sector will grow by 10.2 per cent, industry sector by 6.1 per cent and services sector by 6.4 per cent, as per the Economic Survey – 2022-2023, released on the eve of the state Budget to be tabled on Thursday.

According to the advance estimates the nominal (at current prices) State GDP is expected to be Rs 35,27,084 crore and the real SGDP (at constant 2011-2012 prices) would be Rs 21,65,558 crore.

The Economic Survey added that the state’s average share in the All India nominal GDP is highest at 14.0 per cent, and as per the advance estimates, the per capita state income for 2022-2023 would be Rs 2,42,247 an increase over Rs 2,15,233 (2021-2022).

