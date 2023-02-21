Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that he has directed state Director General of Police to probe complaints submitted by former CM Ashok Chavan that he is under the “surveillance” of some elements in Mumbai and Nanded.

“I have spoken with Chavan and also with the DGP. I have given instructions to carry out a detailed investigation into the issues raised by Chavan,” Shinde said.

Chavan made a shocking claim that he was allegedly shadowed and under the “watch” of some persons and how someone had forged his letterhead as the PWD Minister of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

He said that the letter, dated May 5, 2022 was written to the then CM Uddhav Thackeray with the intent to create an impression that he was working against the Maratha community.

“I am under the watch of a few people who are following me everywherea where I go, whom I meet and are warning that I should meet the same fate as the late Vinayak Mete,” Chavan told media persons in Nanded and Pune in the past two days.

The reference was to the Maratha leader and Shiv Sangram chief Mete, who was killed in a road accident on August 14, 2022 on the Mumbai Pune Expressway. After his family raised suspicions over his death, three days later, Shinde ordered a CID probe into the tragedy.

Chavan said that he has filed a complaint on the forged letter with Nanded’s Additional Superintendent of Police Abinash Kumar pointing out how the text of an earlier letter was replaced without touching the letterhead and signature to convey a misleading narrative.

Rushing to Chavan’s support, state Congress President Nana Patole demanded to know whether the state government is conspiring to eliminate Opposition party leaders.

“Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut has given a complaint of a contract to kill him. Now a former CM Chavan is under surveillance and has spoken of plans to finish him. Why is an ex-CM of the state being trailed and what is the motive,” demanded Patole.

Besides, he pointed out the instance of the attacks on Sena-UBT leader Aditya Thackeray’s vehicle in Aurangabad, the assault on Congress MLA Dr. Pragya R. Satav, and other similar cases involving opposition parties leaders in the past 7 months, and the recent threats issued to Nationalist Congress Party leader Dr. Jitendra Awhad and his family.

Patole said that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated and if the people in power are working to eliminate the Opposition, then it is a disgrace for democracy.

He urged the state government to immediately look into all these cases and take appropriate action against the culprits.

20230221-193003