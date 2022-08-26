INDIA

Maha excise sleuths seize spurious IMFL worth Rs 16 lakh

NewsWire
0
1

Maharashtra State Excise Vigilance Department swooped on a warehouse in Thane and seized spurious Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (Goa made) of various well-known brands, worth over Rs 16.50 lakh, and arrested one person, officials said here on Friday.

According to Excise Commissioner Kantilal B. Umap, following a tipoff, a team of sleuths raided a premises at Virwadi in Thane district late on Thursday evening.

There, they stumbled upon huge quantities of IMFL bottles or tins stored in almost 123 boxes hidden in the warehouse.

The boxes were opened to reveal hundreds of bottles of fake IMFL of several leading Indian or foreign brands (Royal Challenge, Imperial Blue, Royal Stag and other international labels) intended for sale as genuine at exorbitant prices in the local markets.

The spurious liquor was worth a total of around Rs 16.50 lakh and the prime accused Vaibhav P. Shelar has been arrested, said Umap.

The Excise Department sleuths have also seized a SUV, a sedan, and other equipment and material used to make the fake beverages and transport them to unsuspecting customers, totally valued at over Rs 10 lakh.

Further investigations are on to trace the other associates of Shelar, and how far the racket of brewing and selling such fake liquor is spread out in Maharashtra or across the state borders.

20220826-175004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Counselling for parents, students before reopening TN colleges

    R-Day violence: RTI reveals 370 cops, 7 farmers received injuries

    ‘Arrest my children also’, says Unitech counsel; SC orders full-fledged probe...

    Stray dogs dig out missing man’s body in UP village