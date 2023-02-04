INDIA

Maha farmer confines 14 tribal labourers after contractor fleds with Rs 7 lakh

NewsWire
0
0

A farmer in Malunga village in Maharashtra’s Dangs district has allegedly confined 14 tribal labourers after a contractor fled with Rs 7 lakh advance meant for salary of workers.

Families of the labourers who have been confined by the farmer for the past two to three months have sought the Gujarat government’s help to rescue them.

Nagin Gavit, former Sarpanch of Manmodi village panchayat told media, “A labour contractor had taken Mota Malunga’s 14 labourers to Tamkheda Pawar Vadi village of Maharashtra, for farm work, a few months ago. Once the labourer reached the farmer Yogesh Thengil’s farm, the contractor took Rs 7 lakh advance from the farmer in the name of salaries. However, the contractor neither came back to the village, nor returned the advance money to the farmer.”

“Since the last two months, confined labourers Sunil Vaghmare, Ushiben, Mohanbhai and others have been calling up their relatives to the village and narrating their plight. They have even told family members that farmer Yogesh is threatening to sell our kidneys to recover Rs 7 lakh advance,” said Gavit.

Thengil was unavailable to tell his version. When IANS called on his cell number, a female member of his family said, “Yogesh had left his cell phone at home and had gone out.”

Dangs Additional District Collector Padmaraj Gamit told IANS, “Labourers’ family members have not complained to him or the authorities, but he came to know about the allegations from media, he will look into the matter, and will take it up with respective authorities to rescue the labourers.”

20230204-122203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No mercy for militants and their supporters: Manoj Sinha

    Delhi man fakes Rs 20 lakh robbery with self-inflicted wounds

    For Ranveer Brar, khichdi with Kathiyawadi kadhi is the perfect soul...

    KCR, Chandrababu Naidu to attend Mulayam’s last rites