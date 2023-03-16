INDIALIFESTYLE

Maha: Farmers’ Nashik-Mumbai ‘long march’ – second round of talks today

NewsWire
0
0

After an inconclusive round of talks between the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and two ministers late on Wednesday, the state government will hold further discussions with the farmer’s body as their 174-km “long march” from Nashik to Mumbai entered the fourth day on Thursday.

Following pleas by Shiv Sena (UBT) President and ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party’s Leader of Opposition and state Congress President Nana Patole and others, the state government rushed Ministers Dada Bhuse and Atul Save to meet the farmers in Thane.

Later, the AIKS leaders Jiva Pandu Gavit, Ajit Nawale and others said that the government has responded to “40 per cent” of the farmers’ 17-point charter of demands.

This afternoon, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, concerned Ministers and officials will hold a second round of talks with the AIKS to resolve the issues.

Gavit made it clear that though they would attend the meeting with the Chief Minister, the ‘long march’ will continue if the state’s response is unsatisfactory.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena (UBT) and other parties have thrown their weight behind the 20,000 farmers who embarked on the walkathon – the third in five years – to press for the implementation of their 17-point charter by the government.

20230316-123203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN cyber forensic sleuths following footprints of car blast victim, accomplices

    Cherrapunji records highest rainfall in April since 2016

    ‘Cat fight’ lands eight in hospital in UP

    UP: School principal booked for cutting girl student’s hair