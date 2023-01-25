HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Maha FDA raids Mumbai pharma co, seizes steroids, sex-boosters worth Rs 51L

NewsWire
0
0

In a swoop, the Maharashtra FDA has seized large stocks of over Rs 51 lakh of sex-enhancer drugs and steroid injections used for body-building, an official said here on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Food & Drugs Administration and MHB Colony Police Station laid a trap and nabbed a person red-handed on January 24 while supplying steroids and sex-power drugs near the Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali west.

His questioning and further investigations led them to the Kosher Pharmaceuticals, in Borivali west, which was jointly raided by the FDA and police teams, said Assistant FDA Commissioner Ganesh Rokade.

“The action team that raided the premises found huge stocks of Anabolic Steroids injections, like Testosterone, Oxandrolone, Stanozolol, Estradiol, Mesterolone, Boldenone, Nandrolone, Adenosine Monophosphate, and sex-boosters like Sildenafil and Tadalafil tablets,” said Rokade.

He added that the firm was not holding any type of licence under the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 rules, and the company allegedly “indulged in selling sensitive drugs which are supposed to be used only on the advice of a physician for the treatment of chronic illnesses”.

Accordingly, the FDA teams drew representative samples and seized the remaining stocks worth Rs 51.27 lakh while some company officials have reportedly been detained for further probe by the police.

The MHB Colony Police Station has registered a FIR and further investigations, including the possible involvement of more persons who may be involved in the illegal sale of the drugs, is underway.

The entire operation was carried out under the instructions of FDA Minister Sanjay Rathod, guided by FDA Commissioner Abhimanyu Kale, Joint Commissioner Samadhan Pawar, and their teams of sleuths.

Rokade appealed to the public that the FDA works to promote public health by regulating the quality, safety and efficacy of drugs for treatment of diseases and hence people should take any medicines only on the advice of the doctors from valid drugs licence holders against a proper sales bill.

20230125-204602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indonesia reports 3,077 new Covid-19 cases, 100 more deaths

    Brazil vaccinates 90% of target population with first Covid dose

    GoAir to start vaccination drive for all employees

    When world questioned India’s ability in dealing pandemic, professionals rose to...