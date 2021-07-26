Notching a major milestone, Maharashtra became the first and only state, so far, to fully vaccinate more than one crore people against Covid, a top official said on Monday.

“A total of 1,00,64,308 were fully vaccinated with the two doses of Covid-19 vaccine here till 4 p.m. today (Monday),” said Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Pradeep Vyas.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Health Minister Rajesh Tope lauded the Health Department’s efforts culminating in the record figures of over one crore populace getting both the doses.

Till date, 3,16,09,227 people in the state have got their first jabs and the state has administered a total of 4,13,19,105 vaccinations (first and second doses) till Sunday, said Tope.

The state has been averaging roughly over 100,000 Covid-19 vaccination doses administered daily in the biggest inoculation drive at around 4,100 centres in 36 districts.

–IANS

qn/vd