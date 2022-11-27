At least four persons were injured after a precast slab of a foot over bridge (FOB) crashed on the tracks at Balharshah railway station here, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 5.10 p.m. on the FOB that connects Platforms 1 and 2 of the busy junction.

Suddenly, a portion of the FOB slab gave away and crumbled onto the railway tracks below, hitting several passengers.

The injured have been rushed to the local civil hospital, officials said.

Central Railway chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said that there were no fatalities in the incident.

Central Railway CR has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 100,000 to the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 to those who suffered minor injuries, he said.

