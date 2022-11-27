INDIA

Maha: Four hurt as slab of foot over bridge crashes on rail tracks

NewsWire
0
0

At least four persons were injured after a precast slab of a foot over bridge (FOB) crashed on the tracks at Balharshah railway station here, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 5.10 p.m. on the FOB that connects Platforms 1 and 2 of the busy junction.

Suddenly, a portion of the FOB slab gave away and crumbled onto the railway tracks below, hitting several passengers.

The injured have been rushed to the local civil hospital, officials said.

Central Railway chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said that there were no fatalities in the incident.

Central Railway CR has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 100,000 to the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 to those who suffered minor injuries, he said.

20221127-194203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Families of 2 killed in Srinagar gunfight dispute police version

    Clamour grows for probe into Eknath Shinde’s Dussehra rally ‘bills’

    Prasar Bharati Archives provided 206 hrs of audio for Pradhan Mantri...

    Three children die in road mishap in Bihar