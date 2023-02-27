INDIALIFESTYLE

Maha: G20’s W-20 meeting starts with focus on ‘woman power’

A two-day Inception Meeting of Women-20 meeting of 150 female delegates from the G20 nations started here on Monday with a focus on channelising ‘woman power’ in all aspects of life, officials said.

The W-20 discussions will stress on five main topics: Grassroots Women Leadership; Women Entrepreneurship; Bridging the Gender Digital Divide; Women & Girls as change makers in Climate Change; and Creating Pathways through Education & Skill Development at the conclave, during India’s Chairmanship of the G-20.

There will be a special session on women-led Development in India, said the Chairperson of the W-20 event Dr. Sandhya Purecha and Chief Coordinator Dharitri Pattnaik.

“The W-20 India’s vision is to create a world of equality and equity where every woman lives with dignity and the mission is to remove all barriers to women-led development which can ensure an enabling environment, ecosystem for women to thrive transcend and transform their lives as well as others,” said Dr. Purecha.

The W-20 will come out with knowledge products like white papers, policy briefs, video documentaries, opinion pieces, handbooks and comunique for influencing the G-20 nations and leaders to make “women’s agency as the core of G20 deliberations”, she added.

Pattnaik said that around 150 delegates from G20 member countries, guest nations and special invitees are taking part in the deliberations, and will take steps to build consensus for active engagement with women entrepreneurs, commitments to policies to advance gender equality, etc.

Some of the participants include Indonesia delegation head, Dr. Farahdibha Tenrilemba, Russia’s Elena Myakotnikova, South Korea’s Angela Joo-Hyun Kang, South Africa’s Sibulele Poswayo, Japan’s Satoko Kono who also joined a pre-event interactive session.

Dr. Purecha said that India’s G20 Presidency would be a watershed moment as it would strive for pragmatic global solutions for the wellbeing of all and thus manifest the true spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (World is One Family).

On the eve of the W-20 meet, over a 1,000 women from different walks of life joined a Jan Bhagidari (Peoples’ Participation) event in the city on Sunday in this famed global tourism destination of Ajanta-Ellora caves.

