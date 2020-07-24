Maha got maximum Covid-19 war gear from Centre: RTI

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by the Corona pandemic, is the biggest beneficiary of the Centre by way of N95 masks, PPE kits, tablets and ventilators, a RTI reply has revealed here on Friday.

The information was revealed by the Department of Health & Family Welfare, New Delhi, in a RTI query filed by activist Anil Galgali.

“The Centre has allocated a total of 2.18 crore N95 masks, 1.21 crore PPE kits, 6.12 HCQ tablets and 9,150 ventilators around the country. From these, Maharashtra was given 21.84 lakh N95 masks, 11.78 lakh PPE kits, 77.20 lakh HCQ tablets and 1,805 ventilators,” said Galgali.

The activist had sought details from the DHFW in May about the equipment and materials allotted to various states to combat the Covid pandemic, but initially denied a response.

Later, he filed an appeal on June 1 with the ministry Director Rajiv Wadhwan who directed the concerned department to share the information with Galgali.

The DHFW Under Secretary G.K. Pillai provided the information, which included provisions made by the government for central institutions for 26.61 lakhs N95 masks, 14.38 lakh PPE kits, 57.32 lakh HCQ tablets and 330 ventilators.

“There is a need for 17,938 ventilators around the country but only 9,50 have been allotted by the Centre. While some like Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Chandigarh, Puducherry and some Union Territories have got their full requirements, some like Sikkim, Lakshadweep and Ladakh are still deprived of ventilators,” he said.

However, Maharashtra still has a requirement of 1,770 ventilators, Karnataka 1,020, Andhra Pradesh 914, Uttar Pradesh 811, Rajasthan 706 and Tamil Nadu 529, said Galgali.

