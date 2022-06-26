Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari returned to Raj Bhavan after conquering a Covid-19 infection for four days, here on Sunday.

Koshyari, 80, was discharged from the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai where he was admitted on July 22.

Appearing cheerful as he was welcomed by the Raj Bhavan staff, the Governor said he was feeling “perfectly fine” now – as he prepares to grapple the huge political crisis engulfing the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

“I got discharged from the hospital after four days. I am perfectly fine now. However, I have been advised to rest for a couple of days more. I would like to thank all my well-wishers,” tweeted Koshyari.

