Maha Governor-designate Ramesh Bais to be sworn-in

Maharashtra’s new Governor-designate Ramesh Bais will take the oath of office here on Saturday, officials said.

The Bombay High Court Acting Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala will swear-in the new Governor in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his cabinet colleagues, prominent dignitaries and top officials, at around 12.40 p.m.

Bais, 75, who was the Governor of Jharkhand, has been transferred to Maharashtra after former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari resigned to opt for retirement.

Accompanied by his wife Rambai, Bais, 75 was received at Mumbai Airport by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his cabinet colleagues and others on Friday night.

Later, the Bais couple was accorded a warm and traditional welcome by the Principal Secretary to the Governor Santosh Kumar, Joint Secretaries Shweta Singhal and Prachi Jambhekar besides other senior Raj Bhavan officials and staff.

