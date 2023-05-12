INDIA

Maha govt closes all cases against ex-top cop Param Bir Singh, revokes suspension

The Maharashtra government has withdrawn all charges against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh — whose ‘letter bomb’ had nailed ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh two years ago — besides revoking his suspension ordered by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government, here on Friday.

Singh was suspended from December 2, 2021 to June 30, 2022, the date of his retirement, which will now be treated as ‘on duty’, as per an official order of the Home Department dated May 10.

“The memorandum of charges dated 02-12-2021 issued against Param Bir Singh, IPS (Retd), under Rule 8 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rule, 1969 is being withdrawn and the said matter is being closed,” read the order.

“As per the provisions of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, the suspension of Param Bir Singh, IPS (Retd), is revoked by this order and the period of suspension from 02-12-2021 to 30-06-2022 shall be treated as period spent on duty for all purposes,” the order added.

Since Singh has already retired from service, these orders would be beneficial to him for retirement and other benefits entitled from the government.

