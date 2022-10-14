INDIA

Maha govt moves SC against Bombay HC’s acquittal of Prof G.N. Saibaba

The Maharashtra government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court’s Nagpur bench order, acquitting former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba in an alleged Maoist links case.

As Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the appeal before a bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Hima Kohli and sought urgent listing of the case, it directed the case to be listed before an appropriate bench after the Chief Justice provides his administrative approval.

The bench said the state government could move an application seeking an earlier hearing on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Bombay High Court’ Nagpur bench acquitted former Delhi University professor Saibaba and five others in an alleged Maoist links and conspiracy case.

A division bench of Justices Rohit Deo and Anil Pansare acquitted Mahesh K. Tirki, Hem Keshawdatt Mishra, Prashant Rahi, Vijay Nan Tirki and Pandur Pora Narote who died in August this year.

Earlier, the court had allowed their appeals against conviction and life sentences awarded under the UAPA provisions.

Saibaba, who suffers from a polio-related paralysis and is bound to a wheelchair, had previously filed a plea seeking suspension of his sentence on medical grounds, saying he is also suffering from multiple ailments, but it was rejected.

Currently in Nagpur Central Jail, Saibaba is likely to be freed soon unless required in any other case. All the accused, arrested in 2014, were tried under various sections of IPC and UAPA and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Gadchiroli Sessions Court in March 2017, for links with the banned Maoist groups, charges of waging war against the nation, conspiracy, among others.

