Despite losing power nearly four months ago, the Opposition Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) claim to have made huge gains while the ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single-largest entity in the recent Gram Panchayat elections held in 18 districts.

The elections were held to 1,079 of the total 1,165 Gram Panchayats (DPs) where the Maha Vikas Aghadi has claimed to have trumped the ruling BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena combine, based on the purported political affiliations of the winning candidates.

However, authoritative sources in the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) reiterated to IANS that “the GP elections are not contested on party symbols” and declined to comment on the claims of various parties.

After the final results emerged late on Monday, the BJP has contended it has bagged more than 230 GPs, while ally Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena got some 110 seats, totalling to 340.

On the other hand, the NCP claimed to have bagged 155, Shiv Sena (UBT) 150 and the Congress 140 – tallying to 445 seats, and the remaining seats went to independents and others.

Additionally, candidates in 86 GP’s were declared elected unopposed and the polls were held for the remaining 1,079 GPs on Sunday.

Trashing the BJP’s assertions, NCP’s Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar asked sharply, “How did they arrive at their so-called victory figures… when the polls are not fought on party-lines, adding that all such claims are ‘false’.”

Referring to the rebels led by Shinde, Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the ‘gaddaars’ (traitors) have been taught a sound lesson in the GP elections.

Congress Chief Spokesperson Atul Londe said that the party has been on a constant winning spree in the past few months in all the local elections, including the Nagar Panchayat, Panchayat Samitis and now the GPs.

NCP Chief Spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said that the MVA allies have made inroads even into areas where they had no presence till now.

“The people have totally dumped the leadership of the Shinde Group MLAs in their own constituencies in the GP polls… The MVA has performed exceedingly well and the NCP has picked up around 190 GPs,” Tapase said.

