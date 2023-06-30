Various social groups in the state called on Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais as well as demanded the dismissal of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and imposition of President’s Rule in the strife-torn northeastern state here on Friday.

A delegation led by Maharashtra Congress Working President, M. Arif Naseem Khan, along with representatives of minorities, Christians and tribals called on the Governor and submitted a memorandum to be forwarded to the President.

“Its indeed alarming that the violence in Manipur rages for nearly two months and Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains silent on this serious issue. Even Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the violence-hit state did not result in peace or social harmony there,” said Khan.

The delegation comprising prominent persons like Janet D’Souza, Simon Lopez, Rev. Jacob Thomas, Abraham Roy Mani and others urged that the Manipur government be dismissed immediately and President’s Rule should be declared there to stop the hatred and the ongoing violence.

“We have witnessed a major human tragedy unfolding in Manipur… Unprecedented violence between ethnic groups has destroyed the livelihood of Manipuris and uprooted them from their homes. People fear for their lives, internet services have been completely shut down… It’s very painful to see our own people turning against each other,” they appealed in the memorandum.

Khan pointed out how people of all religions and castes have lived harmoniously for decades but now more than 200 places of worship have been destroyed in the past nearly two months of violence.

“Over 12,000 people have been displaced, despite many requests, the Centre has not provided any help, so it is necessary to bring President’s Rule in Manipur. We humbly request you to convey our feelings to the President,” the delegation urged the Governor.

