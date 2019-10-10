Maha, Haryana sitting MLAs assets rose manifold: ADR

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The assets of sitting legislators in Haryana in five years have increased on an average of 245 per cent and in Maharashtra on an average of 158 per cent, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a non government organisation, said in its report on Friday ahead of upcoming assembly polls on October 21 in both the states.

ADR analysed the 2014 and 2009 affidavits of 20 sitting re-elected legislators of Haryana and 101 re-elected legislators of Maharashtra and found their assets have increased manifolds.

The average assets growth of 20 re-elected MLAs in Haryana, between the assembly elections of 2009 and 2014, is of Rs 10.19 crore, the ADR said in its report. In Haryana, average assets value in 2009 of these re-elected sitting MLAs was Rs 4.16 crore and in 2014 elections it was Rs 14.36 crore.

The maximum increase in assets was of the incumbent Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, against whom BJP has fielded Sonali Phogat, a Tik Tok star in the upcoming election. There is an increase of 363 per cent in his assets. In 2009, the value of his assets was Rs 17 crore and in 2014 it became Rs 80 crore.

Then comes another Congress leader Kiran Chaudhary from Tosham seat. There is record increase of 550 per cent in the value of the assets in five years. In 2009, the value of her assets was Rs 10 crore and in 2014 it was 70 crore.

In Maharashtra, the ADR reviewed the affidavits of 101 sitting MLAs who were re-elected in the 2014 assembly elections and found that average growth in assets for them was 158 per cent.

It was found that the average assets of these MLAs fielded by various parties in 2009 was worth Rs 5.38 crore and in 2014 it was worth Rs 13.89 crore, growth of Rs 8.50 crore.

The BJP legislator Mangal Prabhat Lodha from Malabar Hill in Mumbai had an increase of 189 per cent in his assets value. As per ADR, in 2009, the value of his asset was Rs 68 crore, and in 2014 it grew to Rs 198 crore.

Then comes another BJP leader Misal Madhuri Satish from Parvati assembly constituency in Pune. The assets value increased by 283 per cent. In 2009, the value of the assets was Rs 18 crore and in 2014 it was Rs 72 crore.

Amazingly, Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi party leader Kshitij Hitendra Thakur, legislator from Nalasopara assembly constituency, recorded an increase of 543 per cent in the value of the assets. In 2009, the assets value was Rs 7 crore and in 2014 it was Rs 51 crore.

–IANS

sk/skp/