INDIA

Maha-K’taka border flare-up: Bus services suspended, trucks grounded

NewsWire
0
0

For the second day, thousands of state transport and private buses, and goods truck services from Maharashtra to Karnataka remained suspended in view of the disturbances in the border districts, officials said here on Wednesday.

This has badly hit thousands of passengers, students or local commuters travelling between the two states for different reasons, besides stopping the transportation and supply of all types of materials, including commercial goods, foods, etc, from Maharashtra to Karnataka and vice-versa.

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Spokesperson told IANS that since Tuesday around 750 ST bus services from here to Karnataka have been suspended till further orders.

The Bombay Good Transport Association committee member Deepak Verma said that around 2,500 trucks cross into Karnataka from Maharashtra carrying all types of materials, including perishable foodstuffs, which have been stranded at various points en route.

Verma said these include goods trucks from other states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh which ferry stuff to Karnataka via Maharashtra border routes.

Besides there are around an estimated 1,000 private buses, mini-uses, vans, tempos or other smaller transport vehicles which are stuck owing to the skirmishes on both sides of the border over the past 24 hours, though the number of vehicles exiting Karnataka to Maharashtra is not available.

The simmering situation abruptly flared up on Tuesday after some alleged activists of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike attacked several buses and trucks entering the state from the Belagavi (Belgaum) border.

This sparked off a retaliation against the Karnataka vehicles in Maharashtra and also snowballed into a massive political fracas that has now reached the Centre’s court.

Unless the situation becomes normal soon in the borders — Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, Sangli and Solapur districts share a boundary with Karnataka — officials from the state are planning optional routes via other states to divert traffic between the two states to avert a possible economic fallout of the political dispute.

20221207-123203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Radha Mohan Singh meets UP guv, fuels speculation

    Gurugram police constable mops Covid vaccination centre floor

    SC seeks NIA reply on Gautam Navlakha bail plea in Bhima...

    Raj farmers gather at Jaipur, Jagatpura, Alwar rly stations