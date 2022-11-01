INDIA

Maha leaders refused entry to K’taka’s Belagavi to observe ‘black day’

NewsWire
0
0

The Karnataka Police on Tuesday refused to allow Maharashtra leaders into the state through the border checkposts in Belagavi district.

Leaders from Maharashtra were trying to enter Belagavi district in support of the call given by the Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi (MES) to observe black day on Karnataka Formation Day, which is celebrated on November 1.

The MES had given special invitations to Shiv Sena leaders from the neighbouring state. Shiv Sena Kolhapur Unit President Vijaya Devane, who tried to enter Belagavi city, was prevented at Shinolli checkpost.

He waited for a long time with his supporters, but due to strict Karnataka Police arrangements they had to return to Maharashtra.

The Supreme Court is taking up the issue of the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra on November 23. MES had highlighted this development and urged all the Maratha people to take part in observing bandh and take out processions.

The MES had appealed to observe black day against the merger of Belagavi district to Karnataka state. Kannada organisations had pitched in and urged the state government not to allow the black day processions by Maratha organizations.

Taking no chances with the law and order situation, Belagavi city and district was being monitored by three DCP’s, 12 ACP’s, 52 Police Inspectors and more than 3,000 police personnel.

Nine platoons of City Armed Reserve (CAR), 10 platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), 500 Home Guards are deputed across Belagavi. Eight drone cameras, 35 video cameras and 300 CCTV cameras are installed across the city.

20221101-140809

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trained in the US for four months ahead of CWG, says...

    Tough Days Ahead for India?

    NGT directs joint committee to look into fly ash dumping in...

    Two held for black marketing of plasma in Noida