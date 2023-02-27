INDIA

Maha Legislature: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs sit in Opposition benches

On expected lines, the 14 MLAs of the Shiv Sena (UBT) were seated in the Opposition benches on Monday along with the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and other parties on the first day of Maharashtra Legislature Budget Session.

Hoping to avert a potential row over the seating arrangements, the government side alloted the Sena (UBT) seats in the Opposition block.

SS(UBT)’s group leader in the house Ajay Chaudhari and Aditya Thackeray were given front seats next to the NCP and Congress leaders, and other MLAs were seated in the Opposition side.

The developments came after the Election Commission of India recognised the group led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the original Shiv Sena and gave it the name and ‘Bow-and-Arrow’ symbol 10 days ago.

Last week, Speaker Rahul Narwekar had stated that as per the House records, there is only one Shiv Sena, creating uncertainties among the Sena (UBT) MLAs.

The Sena (UBT) has also urged the Speaker to allot an office to them after the Shiv Sena occupied the existing party office on the third floor of the legislature building.

In the meantime, the Sena (UBT) legislators are using the office of Leader of Opposition (Council) Ambadas Danve on the ground floor of the Vidhan Bhavan.

