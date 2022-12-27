INDIA

Maha Minister abuses, threatens & whacks two men; NCP bays for action

Adding to the woes of the ruling Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party, a video of a state minister abusing, threatening and assaulting two persons has come to the fore and gone viral on social media with the Nationalist Congress Party demanding action, here on Tuesday.

In the video-clip, Ports & Mines Minister Dada Dagadu Bhuse, attired in his trademark white with a snowy beard, is seen and heard rebuking two unidentified persons, giving them punches, abusing them in the lowest language.

The reasons behind the minister’s questionable behaviour and foul language in full view of the police and public are not clear in the undated video.

NCP leader and ex-minister Dr. Jitendra Awhad of Thane has demanded strong action against the Minister Bhuse for abusing, intimidating and hitting at the two men in public.

“CM Eknath Shinde Saheb, now what action will you take against your minister who hits the people, abuses them. Under what offences will you book him? He hit them in front of the police,” Dr. Awhad asked sarcastically, posting the video with his comments.

The video shows the Nashik MLA calling some persons to click the developments, confronting the victims, one was pushed ahead by someone, and as they tried to argue, he pulled one menacingly, and gave a resounding slap to the other, shocking onlookers there.

An aide of the minister also gives a tight biff to the other but is restrained by others, as the Minister is clearly audible hurling crass abuses at the shivering duo

The duo stood with folded hands, shaken, but not reacting at the sudden thrashing they were subjected to, and apparently trying to mumble their apologies for irking the minister who trooped out after a few more threats and curse words, with his followers.

20221227-123002

