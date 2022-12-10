INDIA

Maha Minister Chandrakant Patil targeted with ‘ink attack’

NewsWire
0
0

Maharashtra Higher & Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil was shown black flags and targeted with an “ink attack” here on Saturday.

Patil, who had gone to meet a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader, had stepped out of the meeting along with his security personnel when an unidentified person suddenly lunged forward and threw ink on his face.

A momentarily stunned Patil stumbled backward and almost fell down but was caught by his security detail and whisked off from the spot, while other police persons ran after the attacker and pinned him down.

The incident came a day after Patil created a fresh row with his statement in Aurangabad saying that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule did not depend on any government support but used to go around “begging” for money to start schools.

As a massive controversy erupted, Patil sought to clarify his position claiming what he implied was modern-era concepts like “crowd funding” and corporate social responsibility.

“However, if my statements have hurt anybody’s sentiments, I hereby apologise for the same,” he said on Sunday.

Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena (UBT), plus other leaders slammed Patil’s utterances terming it as a slur on icons like Ambedkar and Phule.

The National Students Union of India, and several backward classes organisations protested against Patil during his engagements in Pune on Sunday and even attempted to stop his motorcade.

Despite extra tight security, one person managed to jump close enough and throw ink on Patil.

Later, after cleaning up, Patil was in his usual aggressive self, warning that rowdyism will not be tolerated and said that the attack would be fully probed.

Vowing he would not be cowed down by such assaults, he also “appealed” to the opposition MVA leaders to at least “condemn” the ink attack on him.

Other BJP leaders like Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and MLC Pravin Darekar slammed the ‘ink attack’ on Patil.

20221210-212402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Depressed’ woman jumps off 11th floor of Noida high-rise

    Manipur polls: BJP govt benefitting few big industrialists, says Priyanka

    New Covid restrictions in Coimbatore from Monday

    Gen Rawat’s brother-in-law accuses Govt of bulldozing ‘samadhi’ on his ancestral...