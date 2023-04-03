A speedboat carrying Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant and Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje reportedly lost control while attempting to dock at the Mandwa Jetty in Alibaug, Raigad here this afternoon, causing anxious moments to the occupants, officials said.

The Minister and Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje were en route from Mumbai to Raigad to meet the Collector for some upcoming celebrations when the incident occurred.

According to locals, the speedboat pilot lost control while guiding his boat into the jetty dock, and it hit the pillars of the jetty.

Eventually, the pilot managed to gain control of the vessel and guided it safely to the floating raft there.

There are no injuries to anybody or any major damage to the speedboat, said officials, though there were a few scary minutes.

An aide to the Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje downplayed the incident and assured that it was nothing serious.

