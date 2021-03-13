After remaining on the run for over three months, the Maharashtra Police has arrested a senior journalist, editor and author Dr. Balasaheb J. Bothe-Patil, the alleged key conspirator in the brutal killing of a Nationalist Congress Party leader Rekha Jare on November 30 last year, officials said here on Saturday.

Bothe was tracked to and nabbed at his hideout in Hyderabad, Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police Manoj Patil, who personally supervised the case, told the media.

Earlier, the Ahmednagar-based Bothe — serving a leading Pune-based media house — had sought anticipatory bail from Admednagar Sessions Court and Bombay High Court (Aurangabad Bench), but both pleas were rejected.

According to police, Jare, 39, President of NCP’s Yashaswini Mahila Brigade, was driving along the Pune-Ahmednagar Highway along with her mother Sindhutai S. Waikar, son Kunal and a friend Vijayamala R. Mane, in November last year.

That evening, they were accosted by two persons on motorcycle-borne who forced the vehicle to a stop near the Jategaon Phata near Parmer on the highway, there was a huge altercation and the assailants slit her throat before speeding off.

Initially, it was suspected to be a case of intense road rage, but police investigations made the chilling revelations that it was a well-planned contract killing, sending shockwaves in political and media circles. (IANS reported December 4, 2020).

