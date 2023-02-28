The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of Congress-Nationalist Congress Party-Shiv Sena (UBT) protested outside the Assembly here on Tuesday on the plight of the farmers demanding a fair price for the farm produce, especially onion, cotton and soybean cultivators.

Many of the opposition leaders and MLAs came sporting garlands of ‘onion’ mock ‘selling’ basket-loads of the vegetable to draw the state government’s attention to their situation in view of the sudden drop in procurement prices.

Inside the Assembly, NCP’s Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar raised the issue and said the farmer is in dire straits and the house must drop everything else to discuss their woes.

“We have already informed the government how a cheque of Rs 2 was given to an onion producer in Barshi (Solapur) for his stock, which is a mockery. The government should immediately intervene and direct organisations like the NAFED to purchase the agro-produce plus coordinate with the Centre to resolve the issue,” Pawar urged.

He emphasised that the farmers must be given the right prices for their produce since Maharashtra is India’s largest onion growing state with 33 per cent share, and the state leads in exports owing to the good quality of the vegetable produced here.

“However, presently, the price is barely Rs 500-600/quintal that has disappointed the farmers and led to widespread protests like roadblocks, dharnas, marches, etc. Besides, even those cultivating cotton, soybeans, gram, grapes are also suffering huge financial losses as they are unable to recover even the production costs,” said Pawar.

He called for restarting the Onion Export Promotion Scheme and procuring onions through NAFED and Marketing Federations in the state

Outside the Assembly, several opposition MLAs raised slogans, displayed placards and banners in support of the onion farmers, and condemned the indiscriminate caning of the peasants protesting peacefully in Buldhana.

They pointed out how a farmers leader Ravikant Tupkar has threatened to self-immolate himself if the demands of the agriculturists are not met, while Pawar moved an adjournment motion inside the House demanding a probe against the caning incident.

The opposition MLAs like Amol Mitkari, Bhaskar Jadhav, Chhagan Bhujbal, Yashomati Thakur and others pointed out that farmers have been agitating for compensation for crop losses in heavy rains, crop insurance, etc, but nothing has been given so far.

Half the farmers in the state cultivate soybean, which is around 40 per cent of the total national production, and the average cost is around Rs 5,783/quintal, but they are getting barely Rs 5,000/quintal.

Similarly, the production costs for cotton is around Rs 8,180/quintal, but the current market rate is around Rs 8,000/quintal and keeps fluctuating, demanding a fair price for their produce.

