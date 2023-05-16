The Maharashtra government on Tuesday ordered registering an FIR into an incident of certain people unauthorisedly gathering outside the famed Trimbakeshwar Temple and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the subsequent riots that rocked Nashik.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered ‘strict action’ in the matter, directing the formation of the SIT headed by an officer of the rank of Additional DGP to probe the incident.

Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that the SIT will probe not only the latest incident, but also a similar one last year in which some mob had allegedly barged inside the Trimbakeshwar Temple through the main gate.

However, the local police have contended that the rumours of the alleged unauthorised entry into the temple was baseless and the incident happened owing to some misunderstandings.

On May 13, tension gripped Nashik when a mob of people allegedly gathered outside the Trimbakeshwar Temple and then attempted to forcibly enter the premises.

This resulted in huge tension culminating in violent clashes even as the temple authorities summoned the police to control the situation and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed suitable action in the matter.

As the town returned to an uneasy calm on Tuesday, at least three dozen miscreants from both sides have been detained, while the local police organised reconciliation meetings between the two groups to hammer out a solution.

The Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have slammed the government for a failure of the law and order — the state witnessed two incidents of violence during the weekend at Akola with one dead, and then in Nashik.

Rejecting the Opposition charges, Fadnavis countered by saying that some persons or forces were attempting to foment trouble in the state but they would be foiled and exposed soon.

