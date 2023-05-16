INDIA

Maha orders FIR, high-level SIT probe into Nashik violence

NewsWire
0
0

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday ordered registering an FIR into an incident of certain people unauthorisedly gathering outside the famed Trimbakeshwar Temple and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the subsequent riots that rocked Nashik.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered ‘strict action’ in the matter, directing the formation of the SIT headed by an officer of the rank of Additional DGP to probe the incident.

Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that the SIT will probe not only the latest incident, but also a similar one last year in which some mob had allegedly barged inside the Trimbakeshwar Temple through the main gate.

However, the local police have contended that the rumours of the alleged unauthorised entry into the temple was baseless and the incident happened owing to some misunderstandings.

On May 13, tension gripped Nashik when a mob of people allegedly gathered outside the Trimbakeshwar Temple and then attempted to forcibly enter the premises.

This resulted in huge tension culminating in violent clashes even as the temple authorities summoned the police to control the situation and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed suitable action in the matter.

As the town returned to an uneasy calm on Tuesday, at least three dozen miscreants from both sides have been detained, while the local police organised reconciliation meetings between the two groups to hammer out a solution.

The Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have slammed the government for a failure of the law and order — the state witnessed two incidents of violence during the weekend at Akola with one dead, and then in Nashik.

Rejecting the Opposition charges, Fadnavis countered by saying that some persons or forces were attempting to foment trouble in the state but they would be foiled and exposed soon.

20230516-120606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BBMP to re-conduct survey of dilapidated buildings in B’luru

    Hyderabad corporator booked for abusing, threatening cops

    Despite pandemic, record number of foreign students knock on UoH doors

    CBI begins inquiry into alleged football match fixing