In a significant development, the Palghar Police have booked Mumbai medico Anahita Darius Pundole for ‘negligence’ in connection with the car accident in which industrialist Cyrus P. Mistry of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group was killed on September 4, an official said here on Saturday.

The Palghar police have filed a case against Anahita Pundole (55), who was said to be speeding the illfated Mercedes Benz on a bridge over Surya river on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway.

Besides Mistry, Jehangir Dinshaw Pundole was also killed in the crash while his brother Darius Dinshaw Pundole and sister-in-law Anahita received serious injuries.

Initially, the Palghar Police had registered a fatal accident case (42/2022) and an investigating team was set up by the Kasa police station, headed by senior officer Prashant Pardeshi, to probe the accident from all possible angles, as a lot of speculation and several wild theories were doing the rounds.

During the probe, Pardeshi questioned the eye-witnesses, the Vasai RTO officers, Mercedes Benz India officials in Pune, and secured their reports on the deadly accident which made headlines and shocked the corporate world.

It emerged from the probe that Anahita Pundole, at the wheel, was allegedly “speeding the car in a rash and mindless manner, attempted to overtake another vehicle, and banged into the road divider”, causing the deadly accident.

After Pardeshi’s investigation into the case and the questioning of Anahita, under the guidance of Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, the Kasa police have now registered the case against her.

The police have invoking IPC Section 304(A) pertaining to causing death of any person by rash or negligent act, along with the relevant sections of Motor Vehicles Act.

“The IPC Section 304(A), though cognisable, is a bailable offence and if found guilty, the accused can attract a maximum punishment of two years jail term and/or a fine,” said advocate Vinod Tiwari.

Following the highway mishap, the seriously injured Pundole couple was shifted to a hospital in Vapi, from where they were transferred to Mumbai’s Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital the next day for specialised treatment.

While Darius Pundole had suffered a jaw displacement and bilateral jaw fractures, his wife had sustained a hip fracture and pneumothorax.

While Darius Pundole was discharged a few days ago after recovery, Anahita is still undergoing treatment at the hospital, CEO of HNRF, Tarang Gyanchandani, said on Saturday.

20221105-195202