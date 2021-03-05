In a significant achievement, the commandoes of Gadchiroli Police bust an illegal arms manufacturing factory deep in the forests of Aheri, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday.

A 70-strong force of commandoes battled Maoists’ gunfire as they charged into “the remote and virtually inaccessible core areas” of the rebels for over 48 hours before notching the stunning success, Deshmukh said.

The operation was carried out under the police’s Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign to weed out the strongholds of the rebels in this Maoist-infested district.

“One commando has received bullet injury on his leg and has been rushed to the headquarters in a helicopter for treatment. His condition is stable,” Deshmukh said.

The minister congratulated the Gadchiroli Police for their courage and dedication that resulted in this big victory over the Maoists.

–IANS

