INDIA

Maha Police nabs 2 dreaded Maoists with Rs 10 lakh bounty

NewsWire
0
0

In a big breakthrough, police in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli have arrested two dreaded Maoists with a combined reward of Rs 10 lakh on their heads, a top official said here on Saturday.

The two are Krishna Shyamlal Narote, 24, of Sawargaon with a bounty of Rs 8 lakh and Surya Ghasen Narote, 22, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh, said Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal.

“As per preliminary interrogation, Krishna Narote was sent as part of an advance recce team to ‘reorganise’ the Dalams (militant groups) which were eliminated in the Mardintola encounter of 2021,” he said.

Krishna Narote was recruited in October 2015 when he was barely 17 with the Tipagad LOS and worked as a bodyguard of senior Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) Joganna till 2018 and quickly grew up the ranks by 2020 when the state government announced the booty for his capture, while Surya Narote is a Jan Militia Member.

Both Narotes were involved in various serious crimes like murder, arson, firing, etc.

Goyal said that the timely arrests have dealt a serious setback to their nefarious intentions to revive the destroyed Dalams in the region and further probe is on into their activities.

20221008-182203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre launches welfare scheme for transgender community

    Now, NOTA option in urban polls in Odisha

    Punjab: Cong leader Joginder Singh Mann joins AAP

    People want 3-child norm in draft bill for population control