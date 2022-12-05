INDIA

Maha Police probe stripping, extortion of Haryana girl by classmates

The Maharashtra Police in Pune have launched a probe into a complaint filed by a Haryana student, alleging her roommates extorted, stripped, threatened, blackmailed and molested her, police said here on Monday.

The incident occurred on October 17 when two female students of a college in Wagholi accused the girl of theft of a gold chain and a laptop, which she outrightly denied.

Later, the two girls called three male students to confront the victim and they allegedly forced her to strip fully and subjected her to a physical check at their rented flat in Wagholi.

The five friends, including two other women — all hailing from different states — allegedly checked the victim in person, her luggage and other belongings, and all the while they filmed the entire incident on their mobile phones despite her objections.

The victim has claimed that they forced her to pay them Rs 50,000 in an online transfer besides Rs 30,000 in cash and grabbing her other personal stuff like a mobile and laptop in return for not lodging a police complaint, and blackmailed her with the video of that incident.

The victim paid up and then returned to her native state where she filed a complaint with the local police which forwarded it to Pune Police’s Lonikand police station recently for a more detailed probe.

“The victim and the others are classmates in the same college in Wagholi. We have launched a preliminary enquiry into the alleged incidents. We have also requested the victim to come and record her detailed statement to enable the police to take further action in the case,” a police officer said.

