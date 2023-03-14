BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Maha scouts for more infra-projects funding from Japan agency

NewsWire
0
0

The Maharashtra government is keen to secure financial assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for major infra-structure projects coming up in the state, an official said here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde conveyed the same to a high-level JICA delegation which met him, and said funds were needed for implementing mega-projects in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra.

The state has sought help for ambitious projects like the ongoing Mumbai Metro underground lines, the Mumbai-Goa Expressway, the Virar (Palghar)-Alibaug (Raigad) multi-modal corridor, etc.

The team from JICA — which has given massive loans for the upcoming Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and other big-ticket projects being executed in the state — has assured Japan’s full support to the state government for its planned ventures.

The visiting delegation comprised JICA Director Takuya Otsuka, Assistant Director (South Asia) Masanori Sakamoto and others, while Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner S.V.R. Srinivas, Director-General in the War Room Radhesham Mopalwar, Additional Chief Secretary (Planning) Rajkumar Deora and others assisted the CM.

Shinde assured that he would appoint a coordinating officer to oversee financial assistance for the big projects and said the state had secured project investments of around Rs 1.37 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum meeting held in Davos last January.

20230314-131804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Politicians need to focus on economics not politics: KTR

    RBI extends deadlines for meeting thresholds under Covid restructuring scheme

    Ultraviolette launches electric bike F77, starts at Rs 3.8 lakh

    India to be top spender on security solutions in APAC in...