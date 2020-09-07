Maha sees new high daily Covid toll but new cases decline (Roundup)

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Maharashtra on Monday saw a new high daily Covid-19 toll of 423 deaths though fresh cases drastically fell by nearly a third, health officials said.

With 16,429 new cases – against 23,350 on Sunday, the state tally rose to 923,641, while with the fresh fatalities – the highest since the previous peak of 422 on August 18, the state death toll went up to 27,027.

There was one death roughly every 3 minutes and 685 new cases added every hour to the state tally.

For the first time after four days, the state recovery rate increased from 71.03 per cent to 71.38 per cent, while the mortality rate stood at 2.93 per cent on Monday.

Meanwhile, as many as 14,922 fully-recovered patients returned home, taking the total number of discharged patients to 659,322 till date – against the 236,934 active cases.

Of the new fatalities, Nagpur led the state with a staggering 152 deaths, followed by 41 in Pune, 34 in Raigad, 31 in Mumbai, 22 in Thane, 18 in Kolhapur, 16 in Chandrapur, 14 in Solapur, and 13 in Latur.

There were also nine deaths in Beed, seven each in Dhule, Jalgaon, Satara, Sangli, Aurangabad, and Nanded, five each in Ratnagiri and Osmanabad, four in Nashik, three each in Palghar and Buldhana, two each in Akola and Gondia, and one each in Ahmednagar, Nandurbar, Jalna, Parbhani, and Yavatmal, besides two from other states/foreigners.

Mumbai circle has recorded 13,399 fatalities and 366,100 cases, followed by Pune circle with 5,757 deaths and 245,804 total cases, Nashik circle with 2,578 fatalities and 116,067 cases, Kolhapur circle with 1,555 deaths and 54,508 cases, Nagpur circle with 1,169 deaths and 50,177 cases, Aurangabad circle with 995 fatalities and 35,914 cases, Latur circle with 960 fatalities and 33,016 cases, followed by Akola with 530 deaths and 21,155 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine rose to 15,17,066, while the number of those in institutional quarantine went down to 38,349.

