Maha sees new high of 6,330 Covid cases, Mumbai cases cross 80K

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Maharashtra’s daily Covid-19 cases scaled a new record of 6,330 – up from Wednesday’s high of 5,537, with Mumbai’s tally crossing the 80K mark, health officials said here on Wednesday.

The number of fatalities in the state were 175, taking the state death toll to 8,178 and total cases zoomed to 186,626 till date, both being the highest in the country.

Thursday’s figures work out to roughly one death recorded every 11 minutes and a staggering 264 new cases notched every hour in the state.

However, the recovery rate improved from Wednesday’s 51.67 per cent to 54.21 per cent while the mortality rate stood at 4.38 percent.

July has started with three-digit highs of deaths and over 5,000 new patients, causing major concerns among the health officials.

The Health Department said of the total number of cases declared till date, 77,260 are active cases.

On the positive side, the second highest record of 8,018 fully cured patients returned home on Thursday, taking the number of those discharged today to 101,172.

Of Thursday’s fatalities, Mumbai alone notched 58 deaths – pulling up the city death toll to 4,689 now, while the number of Covid-19 positive patients here shot up by 1,554 cases to touch 80,699.

There were 24 deaths in Pune, 15 in Aurangabad, 10 in Jalgaon, six in Thane, five in Satara, two each in Akola, and Jalna, one each in Nandurbar, Buldhana and Kolhapur.

The MMR (Thane division) continues to see deaths and cases continue to pile up, with a total of 5,863 Covid-19 fatalities so far, while and a whopping 4,268 new patients pushed up the number of positive cases to 133,356.

Thane cases shot past the 40,000 mark to 41,349 with 1,025 fatalities – to emerge as the second worst-hit district after Mumbai in the state.

Pune district comes third with 24,432 patients and 807 deaths till now. But Pune division ranks second (after MMR) with 28,281 patients and 1,123 fatalities.

Nashik division has 555 fatalities and 9,977 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad division with 295 deaths and 6,834 cases, and Akola Division with 134 fatalities and 2,853 cases.

Kolhapur division has notched 55 deaths and 2,136 patients, Latur division had 48 fatalities and 1097 cases, and finally, Nagpur division recorded 18 deaths and 1,995 cases.

Among the eight divisions, only Nagpur and Latur recorded zero fatalities, though there were new Covid-19 positive cases.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home-quarantine decreased sharply to 572,032 now, while those in institutional quarantine increased to 41,741.

The state notched a new landmark in testing, achieving one million plus with 10,20,368 tests, with analysis being done in 114 laboratories comprising 64 government labs and 50 in the private sector.

Of the total 90,56,173 tests conducted in the country or 6,334 tests per million, Maharashtra’s share is 10,20,368 (11.26 percent), with 7,715 tests per million population, said officials.

–IANS

qn/vd