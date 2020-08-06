Maha sees record spike of 11,514 Covid cases, 316 deaths (Roundup)

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Maharashtra on Thursday saw a new record high of 11,514 Covid-19 cases, besides 316 deaths, the third-highest fatality figure so far, health officials said.

The new daily tally surpassed the previous high of 11,147 (July 30), even as Thane became the third district after Mumbai and Pune to surpass the one lakh case mark.

With the fresh fatalities, the state’s death toll shot up to 16,792, while the total cases rose to 479,779 – both highest in the country.

According to Thursday’s figures, there was one death roughly every 5 minutes and a staggering 480 new cases every hour.

The state’s recovery rate increased marginally from 65.25 per cent to 65.94 per cent on Thursday, while the current mortality rate stood stable at 3.50 per cent.

The Health Department said that of the total cases till date, 146,305 are active.

A total of 10,854 recovered patients have returned home, taking the total number of discharged patients to 316,375.

Of Thursday’s deaths, Pune notched the highest, at 62, followed by Mumbai’s 57, and Thane’s 56 deaths.

As Mumbai deaths again crossed the 50-plus range, the city’s toll rose to 6,648 and the number of cases increased by 910 to 120,150.

There were also 18 deaths in Nagpur, 15 in Solapur, 13 each in Nashik, Jalgaon and Kolhapur, 10 in Palghar, seven each in Aurangabad, Parbhani, and Amravati, six in Latur, five each in Raigad, Ahmednagar, Sangli, and Nanded, three in Buldhana, two each in Dhule, Satara, and Yavatmal, and one each in Nandurbar, Ratnagiri, and Akola.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari e-inaugurated a new Covid-19 testing lab at Bhaktivedanta Hospital in Mira Road, one of the corona hotspots, in the presence of the hospital Chairman Hrishikesh Mafatlal, Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation Mayor Jyotsana Hasnale and MLA Gita Jain.

The MMR has seen its toll shooting up sharply by 128 to 10,371 deaths and 2,913 new cases pushed up the number to 257,278.

Pune district’s cases have risen to 104,353, with the death toll increasing to 2,496.

Thane district became the third after Mumbai and Pune to shoot past the 1-lakh case mark, with cases rising to 100,875 and 2,879 fatalities.

With 79 more fatalities, the Pune division’s death toll has reached 3,209 and the case tally zoomed up with 3,568 new cases to reach 119,932.

Nashik division has 1,340 fatalities and 42,722 cases, followed by Aurangabad division with 656 deaths and 18,811 cases, Kolhapur division with 372 fatalities and 14,013 cases, Latur division with 308 fatalities and 8,496 cases, Akola division with 299 fatalities and 9,067 cases, and Nagpur division with 184 deaths and 8,989 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine now stands at 976,332, while those in institutional quarantine total 37,768.

–IANS

qn/vd