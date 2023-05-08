At least 22 students from Maharashtra, stuck in the strife-torn Manipur state, will reach Mumbai via Guwahati by a special flight this evening, officials said here on Monday.

The flight will take off from Guwahati around 4.30 p.m. and land here after a couple of hours.

Presently, the stranded students are en route to Guwahati from Imphal, a distance of around 500 kms, to catch their flight.

The development took place after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to his counterparts in Assam and Manipur on the safety of students from the state who are in a limbo there.

Shinde said late Sunday night that he had spoken with two students — Vikas Sharma and Tushar Awhad — and assured them of their safe return home.

Similarly, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has also been in touch with the students and asked them not to worry as they will be brought back safely.

Most students from this study in the NIT or IIIT-Manipur there, and their plight was highlighted by Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar and Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Saturday.

The Pawars urged the state government to immediately look into the matter and ensure the safety of the students stuck in the violence that has rocked Manipur for the past few days.

