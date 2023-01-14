INDIA

Maha: Tempo carrying workers plunges into Mahabaleshwar gorge, 10 hurt

NewsWire
0
0

A tempo carrying around three dozen labourers and some children plunged into a valley near Mugdev village in the Mahabaleshwar hills, officials said here on Saturday.

As per preliminary information, eight workers and two children are said have suffered injuries in the accident.

The tempo was ferrying workers form Akola and Buldhana districts for work in Satara.

The two minors who have sustained grievous injuries were being rushed to a Satara hospital for treatment.

On hearing of the incident, volunteers of Sahyadri Trekkers like Sanjay Parte, Deepak Jadhav along with local villagers have launched a rescue operation.

More details are awaited.

20230114-112403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP cleric held for issuing death threat to doctor

    Azam Khan seeks ‘Z’ category security, cites threat to life

    Video of BJP MLA sitting on SHO’s chair in Bihar police...

    ‘Heritage Trails, One District, One Product’