A tempo carrying around three dozen labourers and some children plunged into a valley near Mugdev village in the Mahabaleshwar hills, officials said here on Saturday.

As per preliminary information, eight workers and two children are said have suffered injuries in the accident.

The tempo was ferrying workers form Akola and Buldhana districts for work in Satara.

The two minors who have sustained grievous injuries were being rushed to a Satara hospital for treatment.

On hearing of the incident, volunteers of Sahyadri Trekkers like Sanjay Parte, Deepak Jadhav along with local villagers have launched a rescue operation.

More details are awaited.

20230114-112403