After weeks of suspense, Uddhav Thackray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) entered into a brand-new ‘Shiv Shakti-Bhim Shakti’ alliance here on Monday, coinciding with the 97th birth anniversary of the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Uddhav, former Chief Minister and son of Balasaheb Thackeray, and Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of the chief architect of Indian Constitution Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, jointly made the formal announcement of the new political tie-up intended to electrify the state political scenario.

Uddhav Thackray claimed that the new partnership has been discussed with the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies comprising Congress-Nationalist Congress Party-Sena (UBT), while Ambedkar expressed the hope that the MVA would soon accept the VBA.

Uddhav Thackray and Prakash Ambedkar said that the new force would prove beneficial in dethroning the Bharatiya Janata Party and would work in tandem with other political parties.

In his first reaction, Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) leader and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his ‘good wishes’ to the new entity, while the ally and BJP leaders trashed it saying it will make no difference to the party.

20230123-140604