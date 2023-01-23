INDIA

Maha: Thackeray-Ambedkar ‘unite’ forces to give political jitters

NewsWire
0
0

After weeks of suspense, Uddhav Thackray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) entered into a brand-new ‘Shiv Shakti-Bhim Shakti’ alliance here on Monday, coinciding with the 97th birth anniversary of the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Uddhav, former Chief Minister and son of Balasaheb Thackeray, and Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of the chief architect of Indian Constitution Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, jointly made the formal announcement of the new political tie-up intended to electrify the state political scenario.

Uddhav Thackray claimed that the new partnership has been discussed with the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies comprising Congress-Nationalist Congress Party-Sena (UBT), while Ambedkar expressed the hope that the MVA would soon accept the VBA.

Uddhav Thackray and Prakash Ambedkar said that the new force would prove beneficial in dethroning the Bharatiya Janata Party and would work in tandem with other political parties.

In his first reaction, Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) leader and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his ‘good wishes’ to the new entity, while the ally and BJP leaders trashed it saying it will make no difference to the party.

20230123-140604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Eight core industries’ growth slows to 9-month low of 3.3% in...

    Different spaces inspire different ideas, says hit singer Sid Sriram

    Monsoon’s onset at Kerala likely on May 27: IMD

    MP’s house abduction case: Delhi police to send ‘strong’ letter to...