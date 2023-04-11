Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced that the state will celebrate May 28 – the upcoming birth anniversary of the state’s Hindutva icon Vinayak D. Savarkar – as the ‘Swatantryaveer Gaurav Day,’ here.

Vinayak D. Savarkar, later revered as ‘Swatantryaveer Savarkar’ was born in Bhagur, Nashik, on May 28, 1883 and passed away on February 26, 1966 in Mumbai. Next month will mark his 140th birth anniversary.

Shinde said that to commemorate the momentous occasion, many events and activities shall be organised to highlight Savarkar’s huge contribution to India’s freedom movement, propagate his ideology, and focus on his campaigns for social reforms and abolition of untouchability, all over the state.

Proposing the ‘Swatantryaveer Guarav Day’, state Minister Uday Samant said that Savarkar played a major role in Maharashtra politics and tributes would be paid to his patriotism, courage and progressive thinking for the younger generations.

The Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded that the ruling Shinde Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state should call upon the BJP at the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna on Swatantryaveer Savarkar.

The Congress, including senior leaders like Rahul Gandhi, has adopted a critical stance vis-A-vis Swatantryaveer Savarkar role during the Independence struggle, while the Nationalist Congress Party has maintained a neutral position in view of the strong public sentiments.

