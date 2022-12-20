INDIA

Maha to study ‘love-jihad’ laws before taking final call: Shinde-Fadnavis govt

NewsWire
0
0

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Maharashtra government will take a final call on the issue of ‘love-jihad’ after a detailed study of the Bills and Acts in other states, and emphasised that it is not opposed to inter-religious marriages.

“We shall study (the bills/laws) in other states and then take an appropriate decision in the matter,” Fadnavis told the state legislature.”

Only after a thorough study, the government would decide on either a new act or amendments to existing laws, and the government will consider whatever is good, assured Fadnavis.

Later, talking to the media, he said that the government is not against ‘inter-faith marriages’ as apprehended in some quarters, while replying to queries on the possibility of a ‘love-jihad’ law in the wake of the Shraddha Walkar case, days after her family had met him and demanded justice.

He also announced a probe into the purported delays by the Palghar Police to investigate Shraddha’s complaint and her subsequent withdrawal of that plea.

Fadnavis pointed out that there have been demands and some 40 processions demanded the enactment of a law on these lines.

Last week, the state government had set up a panel to go into ‘inter-faith’ marriages and find out instances where the woman is estranged from her family and provide assistance in such cases.

20221220-213204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM condoles loss of lives in mishap at chemical unit in...

    Evolution in carpet making since its inception

    Guterres pays homage to victims of 26/11 terror strikes (Ld)

    Tractors exempted from ban on old vehicles in NCR: Haryana CM