INDIA

Maha woman medicaal student killed, body burnt by family, friends blow the whistle

NewsWire
0
0

In a suspected case of “honour killing”, a 23-year-old medical student in Maharashtra’s Nanded was allegedly killed by her kin for having a love affair, her body burnt, and buried in an onion field, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on January 22 but came to light only on Thursday after her anxious friends and classmates informed the local police that Shubhangi Jogdand, a BHMS student, was “missing” for several days.

The woman lived with her family in Limbegaon village, around one hour’s drive from the pilgrim centre of Nanded, famed for its Hazur Sahib Gurudwara.

According to Nanded police, after the preliminary investigations based on her friends’ tip-off, the incident was thoroughly confirmed and her father, brother and three other relatives have been arrested.

The probe revealed that she was in love with a boy, reportedly a distant relation, but her family objected as they had already fixed her marriage with another man from the village.

When the man’s family learnt of her affair, they called off the alliance, enraging the Jogdande family.

Unable to bear the social ridicule they faced, Shubhangi’s father, brother, an uncle and cousins abducted her and took her to a farm on Sunday night.

There they allegedly strangled her to death, burnt her body and disposed off some of the remains in a nearby drain and the rest they ploughed in an onion field.

Shockingly, the village, with a population of around 2,000, had no inkling of the ghastly developments in their neighbourhood until Shuhangi’s concerned college friends stepped into the picture.

One of the friends informed the Limbegaon police of their missing classmate (Shubhangi) and the local Police Patil who rushed to the Jogdande home and verified the matter.

“We have arrested five family members. They have been booked for murder, criminal conspiracy and other relevant provisions of the laws,” an official of Nanded police told the media.

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe of Shiv Sena-UBT, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule and other women politicians have condemned the incident.

“Such a heinous crime is against humanity. I strongly condemn it,” said Dr. Gorhe.

“This is shocking in the land of Rajmata Jijabai, Savitribai Phule, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar,” said Sule.

20230127-183007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Assam CM slams TRS over security breach in Hyd rally

    Nigerian actor with Rs 7.5L worth drugs arrested in K’taka

    Delhi HC permits Huawei CEO to travel abroad on depositing Rs...

    Allahabad HC ‘concerned’ about lawyers abstaining from work