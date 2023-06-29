A large number Mahadalit community people in Bihar’s Purnea district claimed that their houses were set on fire the first week of June and now ‘dabangs’ (strongmen) of the village are not allowing them to enter a local temple.

The affected people reached the office of district SP and protested against police inaction, alleging that the accused are threatening to rape women of their community.

“We came from Maharajpur village under Mufassil police station in the district where the strongmen of the village had set our houses ablaze on June 2, leading to massive loss of property. Now, they are not allowing any of the Mahadalit community people to enter into Vishari Mata Mandir in the village,” said a villager.

“We have registered an FIR against the accused but police are not taking action against them. Hence, their morale is very high and are not hesitant to threaten us with dire consequences and sexually assault the women and girls of our community,” he said.

SDPO, Purnea’s Sadar range, Pushkar Kumar said: “The matter is related to property dispute. We are taking action against the accused.”

