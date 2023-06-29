INDIA

Mahadalits in Bihar’s Purnea say houses burnt, not being allowed into temple

NewsWire
0
0

A large number Mahadalit community people in Bihar’s Purnea district claimed that their houses were set on fire the first week of June and now ‘dabangs’ (strongmen) of the village are not allowing them to enter a local temple.

The affected people reached the office of district SP and protested against police inaction, alleging that the accused are threatening to rape women of their community.

“We came from Maharajpur village under Mufassil police station in the district where the strongmen of the village had set our houses ablaze on June 2, leading to massive loss of property. Now, they are not allowing any of the Mahadalit community people to enter into Vishari Mata Mandir in the village,” said a villager.

“We have registered an FIR against the accused but police are not taking action against them. Hence, their morale is very high and are not hesitant to threaten us with dire consequences and sexually assault the women and girls of our community,” he said.

SDPO, Purnea’s Sadar range, Pushkar Kumar said: “The matter is related to property dispute. We are taking action against the accused.”

2023062830981

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi AAP MLA’s aide held with cartridge at Patna airport

    TN may extend lockdown by a week on experts’ advice

    Anumol wraps up shooting for Tamil web series ‘Ayali’; pens long...

    IndiGo deploys sensor technology to cut down inspection time of life...