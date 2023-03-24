INDIA

Mahagathbandhan leaders hold protest in Bihar Assembly over Rahul disqualification

In wake of the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, several parties of Bihar’s ruling Mahagatbandhan took out a protest march in the Bihar Assembly on Friday.

The leaders of the Congress, the RJD, the Left and HAM participated in the protest march to show solidarity with Rahul Gandhi. However, JD-U leaders did not participate.

Hindustani Awam Morcha patron and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said: “The leaders of Mahagathbandhan are united on this issue and protesting against the ‘Modiwad’ in the country. We want to give a message to the Narendra Modi government that its decision is not right and we are against it.”

Senior RJD leader Bhai Virendra said: “We are protesting on the street against the fascist forces of the country. Our protest will continue from the road to Vidhan Sabha. The Narendra Modi government is framing the leaders of opposition in false cases. We will fight against it till the last breath.”

Congress MLA Rajesh Ram said: “The Central government is targeting the leaders of opposition by misusing the constitutional agencies. After the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, it has given direction to other opposition parties to the rest of the country. We have thrown the BJP out of power in Bihar and we will do the same in the entire country in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.”

