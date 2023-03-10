Ahead of the MLC election to the five seats of Bihar, the Mahagathbandhan is expected to announce its candidates on Friday.

Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy chief minister of Bihar and RJD leader went to New Delhi to consult his father and party’s supreme leader Lalu Prasad. Mahagathbandhan will face the challenge to save its four seats in this election.

The voting of the MLC election of graduation and teacher category will be scheduled on March 31 and the last date of filing the nomination is scheduled on March 13. The last date of checking the nomination paper is March 14 and candidates would withdraw their names till March 16. The result will be announced on April 5.

The tenure of four MLCs — Awadhesh Narayan Singh from Saran Graduation seat, Virendra Narayan Yadav Gaya (Graduation) seat, Sanjiv Shyam Singh Gaya (Teacher), and Sanjiv Kumar Singh Kosi (Teacher) seat is ending on May 8 this year. The seat of Saran (Teacher) is vacant after the demise of Kedar Nath Pandey.

Meanwhile, the BJP has already announced its candidates. A letter in this regard was issued from the office of Arun Kumar Singh, national general secretary of the BJP. As per the list, Ramchandra Prasad Singh will be the candidate from Saran (Graduation) seat, Awadhesh Narayan Singh from Gaya (Graduation) seat, Ranjan Kumar from Kosi (Teacher) seat and Dharmendra Singh will contest Saran (Teacher) seat. The BJP has given one seat to LJPR and D.N. Singh will be its candidate from Gaya (Teacher) seat.

