INDIA

Mahagathbandhan names candidates for MLC elections in Bihar

NewsWire
0
0

Ahead of the MLC elections to five seats in Bihar, the Mahagathbandhan has announced its candidates on Friday.

The elections to the five seats under the graduates’ and teachers’ quota is scheduled on March 31 and the last date of filing nomination is March 13. The candidates can withdraw their nominations by March 16.

JD-U state President Umesh Kushwaha announced the names of the candidates which were finalised by the central leadership of the Mahagathbandhan.

Accordingly, Virendra Narayan Singh of the JD-U will contest from Saran (graduates), Sanjiv Shyam Singh of JD-U from Gaya (teachers), Sanjiv Kumar Singh of JD-U from Kosi (teachers), Punit Kumar of the RJD from Gaya (graduates), and Anant Pushkar Pandey of the CPI from Saran (teachers).

The newly-elected MLCs will work for three years before their term comes to an end on May 8, 2026.

For the NDA, four BJP candidates will contest the elections — Ramchandra Prasad Singh (Saran, graduates), Awadhesh Narayan Singh (Gaya, graduates), Ranjan Kumar (Kosi, teachers) and Dharmendra Singh (Saran, teachers) — while D.N. Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest from Gaya (teachers).

20230310-190204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Twitter launches Dark Web Tor service amid Russian censorship

    Gujarat Assembly polls: BJP releases second list of six candidates

    BJP govt ‘murdered’ rule of law: Puducherry Cong chief

    UP ATS arrests one more Jaish terrorist