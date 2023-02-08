INDIA

Mahagathbandhan to hold a rally in Purnea to counter BJP

NewsWire
0
0

In a bid to counter the BJP, leaders of Bihar’s ruling Mahagathbandhan leaders have decided to hold a massive rally in Seemanchal’s Purnea on February 25.

RJD state spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said that the decision was taken on Wednesday.

“During the Purnea rally, all top leaders of Mahagathbandhan including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Jitan Ram Manjhi and other leaders of alliance partners will be present there.

“We are expecting top leaders of Congress party from Delhi will also be present in the rally,” Gagan said.

The Mahagathbandhan has chosen the date of February 25 as pre scheduled programme of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bihar. He will hold a rally in Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency in west Champaran and on next day he will participate in the farmers-labours Samagam in Bapu Sabhagar in Patna as well.

The move of these two opposite groups is considered a power show in Bihar ahead of Lok Sabha election 2024. Mahagathbandhan leaders, through the Purnea rally, want to give a clear message to the BJP that they are united in Bihar and it would not turn into a cakewalk for the BJP in 2024.

20230208-204605

