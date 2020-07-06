MahaJobs to play match-maker between Maha employers, jobless

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Amid spiralling unemployment in the Covid-19 pandemic, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday unveiled the ‘MahaJobs’ portal intended to connect employers and those looking for jobs.

However, with a key condition of ‘Domicile Certificate’, a majority of the jobs are likely to go to the locals, in tune with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s sons-of-the-soil policy for employment.

“It’s a major step that will bridge the gap between the employers and those needing jobs, including skilled, semi-skilled or unskilled workers. All companies or employers and the job-seekers can register on the portal for their requirements,” Thackeray said.

He pointed out that during lockdown, many migrant workers have left for their home states, though some are now returning in trickles to various industrial centres.

“This implies that there is work and jobs are available, but the workers are not. This is where the MahaJobs portal will be helpful to all in a transparent manner,” the CM said.

Thackeray reiterated his appeal to companies and industries not to effect layoffs or pay-cuts, especially when the government is striving to create more employment opportunities, laying out the red-carpet for investors and industries in the state.

Industry Minister Subhash Desai said that job-seekers will provide all their relevant information, their qualifications and skills, required documentation including Domicile Certificate and the employers shall provide details of their requirements.

Unlike the erstwhile employment exchanges, the MIDC will ensure full help to both till the final process is completed with full transparency.

The MIDC has already identified 950-plus trades/skills for 17 sectors including IT, medicine, engineering, logistics, chemicals, etc. and the Skill Development Department will start short-term courses for those who desire to develop skills.

MahaJobs is a joint venture between the departments of Industry, Labour and Skill Development/Entrepreneurship intended to respond to the current crisis hitting both employers and job-seekers after the pandemic and lockdown.

Present on the occasion were Thackeray, Desai, ministers Dilip Walse-Patil, Nawab Malik, Aditi Tatkare, top officials like B. Venugopal Reddy, Dr. P Anbalagan, Harshdeep Kamble, officers from other departments and a large number of unemployed youngsters.

An MIDC official said that since several lakhs of migrants have left for their home states, there are huge job opportunities now available for the local people in the state and the portal – https://mahajobs.maharashtra.gov.in/ – will match the job-seekers with the job-givers for mutual benefit.

