Mahakal Lok: Phase 1 of project inaugurated; Shivraj hits back at Cong claim

The first phase of mega project ‘Shri Mahakal Maharaj Vikas Yojana’ of the Madhya Pradesh government — named “Mahakal Lok” — has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a glittering event in Ujjain on Tuesday evening.

With inauguration of the 900-metre-long corridor, the longest in any temple in the country — as PM Modi mentioned in his speech, was opened for visitors or devotees of Lord Shiva.

People visiting there will find a glimpse of Shiva Leela through different murals of Lord Shiva.

As the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government was preparing for the mega religious event in Ujjain and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was personally monitoring the development, there has also been “credit seeking race” between the BJP and the Congress.

During his address, Chouhan said the project was initiated by his government in 2018.

The Chief Minister though, did not mention more about the “credit seeking” row.

He, however, said: “The project was initiated by my Cabinet in 2018 and today, the first phase work has been completed. It could happen because of the dedication and the relentless efforts of each and everyone associated with the project.

The senior BJP leader also took a dig at the Congress, which had claimed that the project was initiated by former Chief Minister Kamal Nath during his 15-month rule in Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh Congress on Monday had also underlined its role in the Mahakal corridor project, and also released details of the cabinet meeting wherein the project was approved.

20221011-232006

