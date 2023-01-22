BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Mahanadi Coalfields expects 13% increase in production to 190 mn tonnes in 2022-23

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, aims to achieve approximately 190 million tonnes of dry fuel production in the current fiscal.

This will be 13.09 per cent more than 168 million tonnes production recorded in 2021-22 by MCL.

MCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director O.P. Singh told media persons that the production target for 2022-23 was 176 million tonnes, however the company is 21 per cent ahead of the target, and expects to reach 190 million tonnes by end of this fiscal.

MCL, he said, has also kept a target of 190 million tonnes for coal despatch for 2022-23.

In the next financial year (2023-24), MCL, the Chairman said, has kept a projection of 200 million tonnes for coal despatch. Out of this, 80 per cent is expected to be for the power sector.

With the government aiming to encourage commercial coal mining, Singh said that it would enhance MCL’s supplies.

The mini ratna company has spent Rs 3,922 crore on 11 first mile connectivity projects, he said.

Out of these, eight projects are under construction, two have been commissioned while one is yet to be awarded.

First mile connectivity means transfer of coal directly to consumers.

MCL has 18 operational mines, out of which 15 are open cast mines while three are underground mines.

There are 85 billion tonnes of coal reserves in Odisha, out which MCL’s reserves are 37 billion tonnes.

20230122-235603

